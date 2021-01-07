Pakistan’s successful test flight of Fatah-1; national leadership felicitates troops, scientist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System “Fatah-1” capable of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140 Kilometers (Km) with precision.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.

He added that the Weapon System would give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.