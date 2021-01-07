Celal Al invites Feroze Khan to visit Turkey

Turkish actor Celal Al, who portrays the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has invited Pakistani star Feroze Khan to visit Turkey. Commenting on Feroze Khan’s Instagram post where he shared the poster of his new drama series Khuda Aur Mahabbat, Celal said “MashaAllah my brother.” He also dropped comment in roman Urdu, saying “Mashallah mere bhai bohat khoob Istanbul kab arhay ho kardes ?ntzaar me?n ha?n? (MashaAllah great, when are you visiting Istanbul? Friends are waiting.” Responding to it, the Khaani actor said, “InshaAllah jaldi (Soon InshaAllah).” Feroze Khan also appreciated Celal for picking Urdu very quickly. He said, “You’re picking up on Urdu bro.” It may be mentioned here that the trailer of Geo Entertainment’s drama series Khuda or Mohabbat’s session 3 has received over one million views on YouTube within 24 hours.













