Virus kills another 52; more than 2,100 new cases reported in a day

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday reached 37,740, with 2,118 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,033 people recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-two corona patients, 45 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven in their respective homes or quarantines, died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the 24 hours, most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab, followed by the Sindh. It added that out of the total 52 deaths, 24 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), while 313 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 45 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 47 percent, Bahawalpur 41 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas: in ICT 31 percent, Karachi 32 percent, Peshawar 59 percent and Multan 31 percent.

As many as 38,917 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 12,457 in Sindh, 15,997 in Punjab, 4,521 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,870 in ICT, 466 in Balochistan, 357 in GB, and 249 in AJK.

Around 448,393 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 492,594 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,396, Balochistan 18,280, GB 4,873, ICT 38,531, KP 59,955, Punjab 142,058 and Sindh 220,501.

About 10,461 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,634 perished in Sindh among 11 of them died on Tuesday. Seven of them died in hospital and four out of the hospital.

As many as 4,184 patients have died in Punjab, including the 36 deaths in the past 24 hours. Twenty-one of them died in hospitals and three out of hospital on Tuesday. Of the 1,695 deaths in KP, 12 died in hospitals on Tuesday. In ICT, 432 people have died, including four in hospitals on Tuesday. As many as 186 deaths have been reported in Balochistan, including one on Tuesday.

A total of 6,923,857 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 626 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 2,759 corona patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has recovered from coronavirus, as he was tested negative on Wednesday.

In a statement, the CM thanked the people for their prayers as he regained health with the blessings of Almighty Allah. “I continuously issued necessary instructions through the principal secretary during self-isolation; after the recovery, I will continue to serve the people with revived passion and commitment,” he added. Corona is a fatal disease; therefore, the people should wear facemasks and adopt necessary precautions to remain safe from this disease, the CM suggested.