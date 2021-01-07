IG Punjab wants to start a junior command course

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that according to merit and seniority, promotion is a fundamental right of the departmental promotion force of officers and personnel. To ensure this, all command officers must take timely steps with personal interest including completion of training courses and also ensure that sessions of training boards are held to ensure timely promotions of officers and personnel.

He further said that for the departmental promotion of DSPs, a junior command course should be started in Police Training College Sihala as well as Training College Chung Lahore so that the promotion of any DSP would not be delayed due to junior command course only. He further said that the group of officers for junior Command course should not consist of more than 50 officers. He further said that the decision to increase the number of seats in Junior Command Course has been taken to eliminate the delay in promotion of DSPs and steps would be taken in this regard in future also.

He further said that best arrangements should be made for the training of new recruit constables in all the training centers of the province as per the requirements of modern community policing and Additional IG training should take care of all matters in this regard. He issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting held at the Central Police Office here today.

During the meeting, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shah Rukh while briefing IG Punjab said that the process for recruitment of constables in all the districts of the province is being completed as per schedule and training of 5300 recruits should start from April 1 across the province upon which IG Punjab directed that best arrangements should be made in all the training centers of the province for the training of 5000 new recruits from July 1.

He further said that the modern professionalism of the police force should be in line with the requirements of modern policing and training is one of the top priorities of the department while precautionary SOPs should be implemented in all training colleges and schools of the province in view of Corona epidemic. Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shah Rukh, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Training Dr. Sulaiman Sultan Rana, DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali and DIG Shehzada Sultan and other officers were also present.