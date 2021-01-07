NAB Lahore distributes Cheques worth Rs 730M among 1160 affectees’

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, today, distributed cheques worth Rs730 million rupees among the affectees of Ferozpur Housing Society and Model Housing Enclave project during a ceremony held at NAB office Lahore.

The NAB Lahore, Director General graced the ceremony as chief guest which was also attended by senior NAB officers, staff and hundreds of affectees of said Housing societies.

While addressing the Ceremony, the DG NAB Lahore termed the NAB as National Peoples’ Bureau as its prime objective is to serve the Nation and country, as well. He also said that common people have been the true beneficiaries of NAB policies and its actions as they are being returned their looted money.

He further said that about Rs4.62 billion rupees have been recovered from these two housing societies through holding Plea Bargain (PB) during the last two years, out of which Rs2.73 billion rupees have, so far, been distributed among 5,000 affectees of these housing societies. However, soon more Rs800 M rupees would also be handed over to the affectees concerned.

The DG NAB Lahore, although, said that despite the failure of regulators, the NAB has been putting all efforts to ensure the compensation of hard earned money of the affectees of this sector, adding that NAB has always urged the people to thoroughly check the documents and also get them verified before buying a house or a piece of land in any Society.

He said people should refrain from investing their money in fake Housing Schemes. It has been observed that some housing societies’ owners are busy in befooling the public by showing them fake maps and pieces of land in which small chunks of land are approved from concerned quarters whereas major areas of claimed lands are found as illegal.

DG NAB Lahore maintained that the positive results yielded by Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal’s policy of “Accountability for All” are being transferred to the masses, adding that NAB would not rest until the recovery of looted last penny of the people.