Sherry Rehman questions PM’s absence in Balochistan

Questioning PM Khan’s absence in Quetta, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “The entire country is questioning the PM’s absence in Machh, Balochistan but he is nowhere to be seen. Condemning the incident on Twitter is not enough. He needs to be there on the ground with the Hazara community”.

“For the past three days, thousands of people from the Hazara community are sitting outside in this freezing weather with the dead bodies of their loved ones waiting for justice but what to they get instead? Ministers asking them what benefit will they give to Imran Khan if he comes here! The audacity of these statements is not lost on anyone,” she added.

Rehman questioned, “Isn’t he the same person who was attacking the government in 2013 for the attack on Hazaras? What happened now? Is the opposition responsible for this also? It is the duty of the PM to be with his people in the time of their grief. Where is the PM of Pakistan when his citizens are waiting for him?”

“Imagine the severity of what they are going through that they have not buried their loved ones yet and all this incompetent government could do was to offer them monetary relief. This is the time to be with them and share their pain. What is keeping the PM and CM Balochistan away from visiting the Hazara community? Their absence is only making things worse,” she added.

The Senator said, “This continuous violence in Balochistan is a cause of concern and why a National Action Plan is needed. The government is clueless as always and people are paying the price for their incompetency”.

Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman concluded by saying, “Article 9 of our Constitution states that no person shall be deprived of life or liberty save in accordance with law. It is clear that the government has failed and has been unable to ensure safety of the Hazara community. The level of apathy displayed by this government is shocking and condemnable. They should be accorded full protection under the law”.