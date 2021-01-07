Gill lauds army’s vital role in national defence

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that the Pakistan Army is playing a vital role to protect the country. Talking to the media persons in Lahore on Wednesday, Shahbaz Gill condemned the Mach incident. He said that enemies always hit soft targets of the country, like incidents of APS and others. He said the opposition is united to protect its vested interest and to get NRO by pressuring the government through agitation and holding flopped rallies. He asked Maulana Fazlur Rahman of JUI to tender apology to people of southern districts over his indecent remarks against Pakhtun tribes, adding his (Maulana Fazl) remarks showed his deep frustration after his politics is rejected by people even in his stronghold. Gill said despite Covid-19, the country’s economy has started moving upward as evident from significant increase in production of urea, textile, cement, pharmaceutical and vehicles.













