Girls clinch top positions in SU’s BA/BSc annual exam 2020 results

Sargodha University (SU) announced the names of position holders in the first annual BA/BSc examination 2020 according to which girls clinched the top positions.

According to the details given by the Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Bashir, Sana Rehman, a student of Punjab College of Science, Sargodha, grabbed the overall first position in the BA/BSc examination with 664 marks.

The complete results will be announced at 11am today (Thursday) in a ceremony at the auditorium of the College of Pharmacy, main campus, said Dr Muhammad Bashir.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad will distribute cash prize, medals, and merit certificate among the students with distinctions in the exams, he informed.

In the BA exam, Faria Mukhtar, a student of Pioneer Science College, Bhalwal grabbed the first position with 632 marks while Measum Abbas, student of Superior College of Commerce, Sargodha clinched second position with 624 marks and Talat Rubab, a private student of Sargodha stood at third with 620 marks.

In the BSc exam, Sana Rehman secured the first position with 664 marks, JameelaMalik, student of Punjab College of Science, Noshehra stood second with 646 marks and Punjab College of Science Bhalwal’s Bushra Zafar was declared third with 642 marks.