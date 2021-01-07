Cop, unidentified people booked in ‘suicide deaths’ case

Mithi police have registered an FIR against the police sub-inspector and his alleged unidentified accomplices. The bodies of Doongar, 39, and Babhika Meghwar, 20, were found hanging from a ceiling fan in the house of a police cop some six days black in the town. SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi after showing his reluctance to probe the incident as per demands of the relatives, finally ordered the registration of the FIR after the massive protest by the people from Meghwar community under the leadership of PPP leader Samtra Manjani.

The people staged the sit-in outside the police station for past four days to press police to register the murder FIR against Gul Mohammad Sand and his unknown alleged accomplices The FIR under sections of 302, 376 (2) , 201 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against Sand and others unknown people who is already under police custody on the complaint of Dodo Meghwar, the brother of Doongar Meghwar. The complainant in his statement said that his brother was killed while his sister-in-law was subjected to criminal assault by ASI and other unkown accused and then the accused hanged their bodies to make it look like suicide at the residence of police inspector in old Fakeer locality of the town on night of December 31.

SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi and others on the very first day claimed that both (Doongar, 39, and father of four kids and Babhika, 20, unmarried) committed suicide and refused to register the case. The flat refusal from Mr Niazi infatuated the relatives and they took to the streets in Mithi town. The credible sources revealed that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhuto Zardari also took notice and directed chief minister Sindh Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to contact IG police Sindh for the registration of the FIR as per the demands of the relatives of the victims. The PPP lawmakers and leaders including MPA Sher Mohammad Bilalani, Surendar Valasai, Advocate Veerji Kolhi aide to chief minister Sindh on human rights Dr Khatoo Mal Jeewan and others also met with chief minister to appraise him of the situations that emerged after the refusal of Mr Niazi to register the FIR. The SSP after the pressure from high-ups not only ordered the registration of an FIR but also suspended SHO Mithi Mohammad Khan Zaur on the charges of mishandling the case. Ms Samtra Manjani and others, who led the protesters, talking to the media persons Wednesday thanked the PPP leadership for taking the notice of their four-day long protest showed their mistrust in the police under Mr Niazi and demanded the high-ups to assign the investigation of the incident to any officer of good reputation from any other district of the province. She said any move to provide the relief to those nominated in FIR during the police investigation would be resisted by them.