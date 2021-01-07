Pakistan, Iran to open Pishin border crossing to boost trade

Iran and Pakistan are set to open a third terminal in their borders in the near future in a bid to boost trade between the two neighbours. Mahmoud Kheyrati, Deputy Commander of Jakigour border regiment of Iran, told an Iranian news agency that Pishin border crossing, located in Sarbaz county in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province will be opened in the coming weeks to help boost the economic exchanges with Pakistan. Referring to a visit by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development officials to the region, Kheyrati said the conditions of the crossing, including the necessary infrastructures, have been reviewed to put the Pishin crossing into operation soon.













