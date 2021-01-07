Who is really responsible?

We can expect a very significant announcement very soon because law enforcement agencies seem to have found Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing’s (RAW’s) fingerprints all over the Balochistan incident involving the killing of 11 members of the persecuted Hazara community. Now the fact that the international terror organisation Daesh took responsibility for the attack makes all the more sense. Our agencies have it on good authority, as do others in the region, that Indian intelligence has long been flirting with Daesh to secure a foothold in the region especially as the situation in Afghanistan started going against Delhi’s interests.

This trend intensified as Afghanistan began moving towards peace. Suddenly, Delih’s most profitable foothold in the region, from where it could directly fund and influence an insurgency inside Pakistan, was slipping away. So it did what it could out of desperation; and at that point in time that meant shaking hands with Daesh since it was the only grouping that could still keep violence alive in the country, which in turn would have pushed peace that much further down the road. And now it is using Daesh directly inside Pakistan as well. This way India plans to kill many birds with one stone. One, it has struck at the heart of the sectarian conflict which Pakistan had largely overcome. And it targeted the Hazara community because of its long history of persecution, to put it very mildly.

Two, it aimed to touch very sensitive nerves in Balochistan once again. Since most of its agents that Pakistan has caught so far got their hands dirty in Balochistan, it is pretty clear by now that the enemy wishes to exploit long-existing fault lines in the impoverished province. And three, it has tried to hit at the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which India finds particularly troublesome because it is not only solving all of Pakistan’s infrastructural problems but also putting it on the track to high growth. Yet, at the end of the day, it is up to our state and its institutions to keep the country safe. And now that we know who is really responsible for these attacks, we must make sure that whatever loopholes in our security apparatus allowed the enemy to succeed are removed instantly. We must also present all evidence we gather to the international community because at some stage very soon this situation could cross the point of no return, and the whole world should know just who is responsible for all the damage that will most certainly follow.