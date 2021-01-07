Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 7th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 98200 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 114600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 7 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 114600 Rs. 105049 Rs. 100275 Rs. 85950 per 10 Gram Rs. 98200 Rs. 90016 Rs. 85925 Rs. 73650 per Gram Gold Rs. 9820 Rs. 9002 Rs. 8593 Rs. 7365

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.