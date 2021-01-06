PCB hints to remove Misbah from the position of head coach

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could be asked to renounce his job after the disappointing performance of Pakistani team.

According to sources, the governing body is considering to appoint a foreign coach, and names of Zimbabwe’s Grant Flower and South Africa’s Gary Kirsten are under consideration in this regard.

The PCB has taken this decision after Pakistan lost Twenty20 International (T20I) and Test series against the Kiwis by 2-1 and 2-0 respectively. Pakistan had earlier lost Test series in England under Misbah-ul-Haq.