Juventus defender Alex Sandro tests positive for Covid-19

MILAN: Juventus’ Brazil defender Alex Sandro has tested positive for Covid-19, the Italian champions said on Monday. The 29-year-old, who played in Sunday’s 4-1 home win over Udinese in Serie A, has gone into isolation. “Juventus Football Club announces that, following the appearance of some mild symptoms, a check was arranged for the player Alex Sandro, which revealed that he is positive with Covid-19,” a club statement read. “The club is in contact with the Health Authorities to define an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow for the training and competition activities of the team”. Juve next visit AC Milan on Wednesday when Andrea Pirlo’s side will aim to reduce the 10-point gap to the league leaders.













