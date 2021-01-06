Hadiqa enters the world of acting

After winning many a heart as a singer, Hadiqa Kayani has now stepped into the field of acting and will be seen flexing her acting chops in a new drama serial very soon.

According to media reports, other cast members of the drama include Nauman Ejaz, Sania Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Faryal Mahmood. Hadiqa said that the music industry is unique in that you perform solo but acting is completely different. It requires teamwork where we spend 12 hours on the same set. It’s like having a family and the fond memories will always make me happy.

“Acting is a new challenge in my life and I really like facing challenges, it’s a new art form and I have to prove myself,” she said.