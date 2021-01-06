Kangana opposes Kamal Haasan’s idea to make household work a paid job

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday opposed the proposal given by actor-politician Kamal Haasan to recognise household work as a salaried profession. The actress said this will be like reducing a home owner to an employee and trying to pay God for his creation. “Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary,” Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Tuesday. Kangana’s tweet came in response to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s tweet, which reads: “I welcome @ikamalhaasan’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power & autonomy & create near-universal basic income.”













