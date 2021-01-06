KSE-100 sheds 36 points amid selling pressure

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bearish trend due to selling pressure after gathering almost 1,402.9 points in the last four sessions, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index shed 36.03 points (-0.08 percent) to close at 44,650.43 points.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 371 points, showing an intraday high of 44,830.2 and a low of 44,458.7. A total 582,367,875 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 540,830,379 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.235 billion against Rs26.661 billion the previous day.

As many as 409 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 221 of them recorded gain and 179 sustained losses whereas the share price of 9 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 68,807,000 shares and price per share of Rs5.78, Pak Refinery with a volume of 58,179,000 and price per share of Rs22.70 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 31,051,500 and price per share of Rs183.74.

Colgate Palmolive recorded a maximum increase of Rs44 per share, closing at Rs3024 whereas Gillette Pak-XR was runner-up with the increase of Rs27.30 per share, closing at Rs417.86. Indus Dyeing witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs31.99 per share, closing at Rs500.01 while Gatron Ind shares decreased by Rs30 per share closing at Rs590.

Sector-wise, the index was let down by oil & gas exploration companies with 108 points, power generation & distribution with 53 points, oil & gas marketing companies with 33 points, fertilizer with 10 points and automobile parts & accessories with 6 points.

The most points taken off the index were by HUBC which stripped the index of 74 points followed by PPL with 55 points, OGDC with 41 points, PSO with 19 points and POL with 12 points.

Sectors propping up the index were technology & communication with 46 points, commercial banks with 27 points, cement with 20 points, engineering with 16 points and pharmaceuticals with 15 points.

The most points added to the index was by TRG which contributed 43 points followed by KAPCO with 25 points, HBL with 20 points, SEARL with 17 points and MCB with 16 points.

According to the closing note by Arif Habib Limited, the market saw selling pressure from the start of the trading session, which was primarily caused by an overnight decline in crude oil prices as well as profit booking in power, O&GMCs and fertilizer sector stocks. Cement and steel sector stocks bounced back after Monday’s selling activity on the back of healthy growth in cement dispatches. Chemical sector stocks also performed well on close of quarter and anticipation of posting better earnings.