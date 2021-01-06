India should first change mindset to resume trade dialogue: FPCCI

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Raja Anwar has said the Indian government’s policy of hatred had threatened peace in the entire region. The Indian government wanted to change the demography of Kashmir, however, its attempts seem to be in vain.

Talking to Pakistan Businesses Forum, Vice President Ch Ahmad Jawad at FPCCI Regional Office, Anwar said Kashmiris are writing a history of courage, bravery and determination with their continued grapple for freedom in the face of immense pain, disappointment and inaction. Government has effectively exposed the Hindutva policies of the Indian government and its human rights violations at the global for a.”

He said as per the new map by the government of Pakistan, we are challenging India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir and claiming our right on the area through the map, he said. FPCCI official said entire business community of Pakistan is criticising the Indian government for illegally taking away the rights of the Indian minorities.”

FPCCI also raise its voice globally until the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir get their right to self-determination, he said.

PBF Vice President and Former FPCCI Chief on Agriculture, Ahmad Jawad has called upon the UN Security Council to ensure implementation of its resolution of January 5, 1949, and hold a plebiscite in the disputed territory to enable the Kashmiri people to decide their future.

Jawad said that the UN Security Council resolution of January 5, 1949, and other resolutions on the Kashmir conflict are still a reality which cannot be overlooked.

As on August 5 2019, India had revoked the special status or limited autonomy granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian constitution which is sheer violation and west put limp in their mouths.

Jawad also said that the Indian government is also attempting to isolate Pakistan in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region through the SAARC trade body which is condemnable act and it’s a straight move to sabotage SAARC business liaisoning.

Though we understand trade ties and business relations need a sharp boost to incentivize peace as there is a strong feeling that enhanced connectivity between India and Pakistan will create corridors of peace but New Delhi should first change their mindset.

Both trade leaders jointly called upon the world community especially FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers) and Confederation of Indian Industry to play their serious role in this regard.

Pak-Afghan trade:

Traders and exporters of Pakistan and Afghanistan have identified bottlenecks that were hampering bilateral and transit trade, including complicated regulations and procedures, strict policies and cumbersome goods’ clearing processes, urging that Islamabad and Kabul to review their policies to further improve mutual trade and economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

These views, they expressed, during a joint meeting of Pak-Afghan traders, which was held under chairmanship of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Sherbaz Bilour here at the chamber house on Tuesday.

Besides, SCCI senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, former president Faiz Muhammad, ex-SVP Shahid Hussain, former vice presidents Malik Niaz Muhammad Awan, Abidullah Yousafzai, Abdul Jalil Jan, executive committee members Mujeebur Rehman, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ihsanullah, Aftab Iqbal, Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Najeebullah Ahmadzai, PAJCCI Afghanistan chapter president Khan Jan Alkozai, Afghan trade attaché Fawad Arash, a large number of Pak-Afghan traders, exporters and importers were present in the meeting.

The participants demanded the introduction of a visa free entry regime for the business community, making proper consultation with relevant stakeholders before implementation of the new Afghan Transit Trade Agreement. The participants furthermore proposed the launch of a joint bonded carriers system between Pakistan and Afghanistan to address the issues of transport.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion informed that the customs authorities had recently issued a notification regarding reduction in values of more than 51 Afghan origin imported items, due to which, saying that a noticeable increase in mutual Pak-Afghan trade and transit trade was witnessed. He added the SCCI was making efforts to decrease customs values on the rest of the Afghan imported items.

Emphasizing that Islamabad and Kabul review their policies for redressal of business community reservations and difficulties on both sides of the border, SCCI chief called that the business community and relevant stakeholders should be consulted before finalization and implementation of new ATTA – Afghan transit trade agreement. He also proposed the introduction of a joint bonded carriers system to ease difficulties of Pak-Afghan transporters.

Similarly, he suggested the visa-free entry for the business community, strengthening linkages and effective collaboration and coordination between relevant departments/authorities of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Najeebullah Ahmadzai, Afghan Consul General in Peshawar told the participants said his country is fully committed to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan, claiming that they had raised Pak-Afghan traders and exporters with concerned authorities in an effective manner and resolved them on priority basis.

The Afghan diplomat said it is a matter of great satisfaction that Islamabad and Kabul want to further improve the mutual economic and trade ties, which according to him, the gesture from both sides would be beneficial for bringing economic prosperity, development and everlasting peace in the whole region.