PIA to give special discounts to RCCI members, their families

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Mohammad Nasir Mirza called on Chief Executive of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik at his office in Islamabad. Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz Malik and former president Zahid Latif Khan were also present on the occasion. Talking to the delegation, CEO PIA Arshad Malik lauded the Rawalpindi Chamber’s efforts to promote trade activities and improve Pakistan’s image abroad. The business community should come forward and play their due role in helping PIA to come out of crisis, he added. PIA will soon sign an agreement with the Rawalpindi Chamber under which PIA will also give special discounts for the convenience of the members and their families, the CEO further added.













