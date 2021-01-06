UN asked to fulfil its promise of plebiscite in Held Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris just struggle for right to self-determination.

The FM expressed these views during Senate session which resumed at Parliament House with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair. Responding to senators questions, the FM said we have to give a clear and strong message to our Kashmiri brethren and the international community that Pakistan will stand by the people of Kashmir till resolution of the Kashmir dispute in light of the UN Resolutions.

The foreign minister said India has deployed 900,000 troops to subjugate voice of the people of Kashmir, but it would not succeed in breaking Kashmiris’ resolve and determination. He said today the entire Kashmiri nation has become sick of New Delhi s Hindutva policies.

He said every citizen of Pakistan was an advocate of Kashmiris freedom struggle and he would continue this mission till resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said that on this day, the United Nations had promised Kashmiris the right to self-determination through a plebiscite, therefore, it was important to send a unified message on Kashmir from the Upper House of parliament.

“Yes, the promise was not fulfilled but in my opinion, a message should go today through this parliament for Kashmiris, especially in occupied Kashmir who are going through oppression.”

On this day in 1949, the UN had made a commitment to the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the UN. Jan 5 is observed as the Right to Self-determination of Kashmiris Day by Pakistanis and Kashmiris across the world every year.

Talking about veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, he gave credit to Imran Khan’s government for conferring upon Geelani the Nishan-i-Pakistan, the country’s highest civil award in recognition of his decades-old struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He said that the Pakistan government had raised its voice for Kashmiri activist and poli­tical leader Asiya Andrabi who was incarcerated in India’s infamous Tihar Jail in the UN and other international forums and paid tribute to her services for the women in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister said that United States President-elect Joe Biden was “experienced in foreign policy” and was aware of the Kashmir issue. “It is good news that he has raised his voice about the way human rights are trampled in Indian Occupied Kashmir and we expect he will continue to do the same in the future [after assuming power.”

If the US and the European Union raise effective voices for human rights in the occupied territory, then a “seed of hope” will bloom in the oppressed Kashmiris, he said.

The FM also criticized the opposition parties for their ‘lack of interest’ in the Kashmir issue, saying he had invited them many times for discussions on the Kashmir issue but they had refused. Referring to PPP Senator Sherry Rehman who spoke before him, he said he agreed with her on the efforts of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for resolving the Kashmir issue.

“But I wish those who came after him, his supporters, had not turned away from the issue the way they did,” he said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said freedom is the basic right of the oppressed Kashmiri people and sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri people will soon bear fruit. Participating in the discussion, he said Pakistan would continue its diplomatic support for their cause and raise the matter on all relevant forums. The Minister of State said it is our collective responsibility to acknowledge support the Kashmiris people. He demanded the implementation of the United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The opposition leader Raja Zafar Aul Haq moved the resolution which demanded an immediate release of Kashmiri activist and political leader, Asiya Andrabi, who is incarcerated in Tihar Jail in India. Those who participated in the discussion include Raja Zafar ul Haq, Sherry Rehman, Musaddik Malik, Ayesha Raza Farooq and Mian Attique Sheikh. The House has been adjourned to meet again at 10:30 am on Friday.