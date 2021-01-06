Various PML-N, JUI-F leaders booked after Bahawalpur rally

Cases were registered against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders on Tuesday following the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering in Bahawalpur. Former federal minister for education Balighur Rehman, former senator and PML-N Punjab Vice-President Saud Majeed, former Punjab minister Malik Iqbal Chantar and ex-mayor of Bahawalpur were among those who have been booked. Although cases have been registered against the heads of seminaries being run by JUI-F, still no arrest has been made. In all cases, the health department and assistant commissioners have become the complainants.













