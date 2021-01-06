Punjab by-polls: ECP announces date to apply for postal ballots

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday announced the last dates for submitting postal ballots’ applications for by-polls on two Punjab seats, asking the voters to submit them by February 03. According to details, the by-elections on two Punjab seats, NA-75 (Sialkot) and PP-51 (Gujranwala), are scheduled to be held on February 19. “The applications for the ballots should be submitted by February 03,” the ECP said adding the application form could be received from the concerned returning officer. The ballot could only be used by government employees, personnel of the Pakistan Army and their families.” Differently-abled people could also avail from the postal ballot facility,” the election body said. It is pertinent to mention here that in a major development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on December 17 decided to hold by-elections on all the vacant seats across the country, which earlier faced a delay owing to Covid-19 pandemic. According to the details, the decision was taken at a meeting of the ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad.













