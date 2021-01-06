KP MPA escapes attack in Charsadda, cop killed

Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Shakeel Bashir Khan on Tuesday escaped unharmed in a firing incident on his vehicle in Charsadda, however, a cop in the security squad died in the attack.

According to police, unidentified men opened fire on the squad of the Shakil Bashir Khan in Tehsil Bazar of Charsadda, killing a cop posted for his security.

“Shakeel Bashir Khan escaped unharmed in the attack,” the police said adding that the vehicle of the Awami National Party (ANP) district president was moving ahead of the security vehicle which came under fire during the attack.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital as security forces cordoned off the incident site.

It is pertinent to mention here that NACTA and provincial home departments have already issued terror alerts, warning the opposition leadership of imminent attacks from terrorists during the PDM rallies.

In October 2020, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan is planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

According to the alert issued by the counter-terrorism watchdog, TTP is planning a terrorist attack on political and religious leaders of the country in the two provincial capitals.