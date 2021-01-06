IG Punjab orders establishment of Punjab Police Information Branch

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that in the age of information technology, timely access and transmission of accurate information, news and other facts to media houses and media representatives is very important and in view of which, the media management system of Punjab Police has been upgraded. In doing so, the Punjab Police Information Branch (PPIB) is being set up to carry out the task of obtaining and transmitting news and information in a more efficient and orderly manner. He further said that print, electronic and social media sectors in Punjab Police Information Branch (PPIB) would be made more professionally strong and functional as per the present requirements and the Chief of Punjab Police Information Branch (PPIO) will be of DIG rank officer who will also perform responsibilities of official spokesperson of Punjab Police.

He further said that the purpose of establishing Punjab Police Information Branch is to make the information management and data sharing system more functional and organized so that positive and professional efforts should be made to highlight the good and responsible image of the police and to further enhance and strengthen the relationship of mutual trust between the police and the media representatives and the public. These views were expressed by IG Punjab while issuing a standing order regarding the establishment of Punjab Police Information Branch (PPIB).

According to details, DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera has been given additional charge of Punjab Police Information Officer. DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera has also started performing the duties of Punjab Police Information Officer (PPIO). Standing Order was issued under Article 27 of the Police Order 2002 for the establishment of Punjab Police Information Branch (PPIB) and issuance of posts. The purpose of which is to ensure the establishment of a joint, transparent, responsible, cooperative and accountable section by organizing the information delivery system and procedures under proper way. The Standing Order directs the duties of the Director Public Relations (DPR) to report directly to the PPIO on the performance of the print, electronic and social media sectors, and to communicate information with the media and representatives and will have close coordination to highlight the positive image of Police.

According to the Standing Order, the DPR will liaise closely with the Field Units to obtain information on the news coming on the media and ensure the preparation and provision of informational features for broadcasting on media while support to PPIO for efficient working of sectors of print , electronic and social media and overall media management. All Regional, District and Units PROs as per the Standing Order will keep close liaison with the Punjab Police Information Officer for the conduct of professional affairs so as to ensure smooth transmission of information to the media representatives while accurately reflecting the facts. The Standing Order directed that discussions, press briefings and press releases with the media would be issued after the approval of the Punjab Police Information Officer while the information would be disseminated to the media through PPIO, DPR or social media forums.

The Standing Order further directed that in the districts where PROs of Information Department are not posted, Additional IG South Punjab, Unit Heads, RPOs and District Police Officers should name a PRO or it’s alternative to PPIO for approval. District PROs will be ASI Rank while PROs of South Punjab, all units and regions will be Sub Inspector Rank Officers. Punjab Police Information Branch will train all PROs after their deployment. While all PROs will be provided with office, required staff and transport for professional matters. According to the standing order, the Additional IG Operations will oversee all policy decisions and powers of the Punjab Police Information Officer. All PROs will have operational control from their districts, regions and units as well as the Punjab Police Information Branch whereas an officer of Grade 18 or 17 from the general executive cadre will perform the duties of Assistant PPIO.