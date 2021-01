NAB believes in ‘Zero Corruption, 100% Development’: Chairman NAB

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that NAB believes in “Zero Corruption, 100% Development”. NAB absolutely committed to root out corruption as our Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed “One of the biggest curses… is corruption and bribery. That really is a poison. We must put it down with an iron hand”. The Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that NAB was established to eradicate corruption, recover looted money in order to have Pakistan corruption free. He said that NAB officers should double their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recover from them hard earned looted money of the innocent citizens of Pakistan. He directed that the quality of inquiries and investigations of NAB should be based on documentary solid evidence as per law after establishment of NAB’s Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. He said that NAB has devised Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) in order to monitor NAB performance of NAB and all Regional Bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms which will be helpful in further improving the performance of NAB. He said that NAB accords its top priority of imparting capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors. He said that NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption. The convention was ratified by Pakistan. “NAB’s faith is Corruption free Pakistan”.