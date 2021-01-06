Politics of public service to prevail in the country: Buzdar

The people have totally rejected the politics of chaos and every effort of foiling the national development process will remain unsuccessful because those trying to create anarchy have been fully exposed.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The CM emphasised that the politics of public service will prevail in the country adding that opposition has no courage to resign or hold a long march. The people have given the five-year mandate to the PTI and the government will complete its tenure, he stressed. The conspirators will continue to mourn while the government will respond to the negative tactics of the opposition in the shape of public service, he added.

The CM regretted that the PDM did not care for the lives of the people in the second corona wave and continued to play with the lives of the spectators for the sake of its negative politics. It is the height of selfishness that the PDM has put the lives of the scores of people at stake to fulfil its nefarious agenda, he said.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that protection of personal interests and dishonesty are the opposition’s lone agenda. Playing with the people’s lives is no politics but sheer selfishness and opposition parties have shown a very disappointing behaviour in the second wave of the corona. The nation will never forgive the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition, he added.

I am thankful to the people for their prayers as I have much recovered and also started walking from the last two days. The people should be very careful and they can remain safe by adopting necessary measures and following the principle of social distancing. Corona can be overcome through the strong support of the people and the citizens should make the habit of wearing facemasks in public, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government will continue its all-out support to the just struggle of the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOK) for the right of self-determination.

In his message, the CM saluted the strong passion and commitment of the oppressed Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir and stressed upon the international community to take immediate notice of Indian brutalities. The silence of the international community on the worst barbarities being committed by Indians against hapless Kashmiris is regrettable and tragic, he added.

The CM asserted that Hindu supremacist Modi has even left Hitler behind with regard to the genocide. It is also deplorable that even the UN resolutions have failed to prevent Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, he continued. Usman Buzdar emphasised that the international community should play its due role in granting the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris as a peaceful solution of the core issue of Kashmir will ensure durable peace in South Asia.

The people and the government of Pakistan will continue to side with the oppressed Kashmiris till the right of self-determination is not granted to them, concluded the CM.