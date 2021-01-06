KP top cop writes to other provinces for JUI-F leader’s arrest

The inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police has written a letter to the IGPs of other provinces for arrest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah. IGP KP Sanaullah Abbasi in a letter to police chiefs of other provinces has said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered in KP against Mufti Kifayatullah. He sought Kifayatullah’s arrest and handing him over to KP Police as per the requirement of the law. The KP government has lodged an FIR against Kifayatullah for making defamatory remarks against state institutions. According to a media report, Mufti Kifayatullah has taken shelter at Madrasa Ishaatul Quran in Larkana to avoid detention. The JUI-F Sindh Chapter Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro has facilitated him in Larkana. Earlier on December 29, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had warned legal action over anti-state remarks of the politicians and said that the first case in this regard will be registered against Mufti Kifayatullah in Lahore. “We will be registering a case against Mufti Kifayatullah in Lahore after complete preparation,” he had said. The federal government had decided to take action against Kifayatullah over his remarks against a state institution.













