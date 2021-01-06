Pakistan hails end to Saudi-Qatar feud; lauds Kuwait’s role

Pakistan has welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to reopen the land, air and sea borders between the two countries.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “We also appreciate other steps being taken by the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which will contribute to resolution of outstanding issues between the countries of the organization persisting for almost four years.”

He said that Pakistan lauds the positive role played by the Emir of Kuwait towards the resolution of the differences between the countries of the GCC. “His [Emir of Kuwait] persistent and sincere efforts, and cooperation of the GCC countries, led to this important and amicable outcome,” read the FO statement.

The spokesperson said, “We hope that the GCC Summit, being held today in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, will further build on these encouraging developments and lead to enhanced confidence and cooperation among the countries of the organization.”

He said that Pakistan continues to accord high importance to its relationship with the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as its bilateral relations with all GCC countries.

Earlier in a breakthrough development on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia opened its land borders with Qatar to resolve the political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar. The announcement came on the eve of the GCC summit and could pave the way towards ending a three-year-old feud