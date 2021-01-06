Reviving Virtual Governance for efficient service delivery is the need of the time

Meeting on virtual governance held in livestock Punjab under the chairmanship of Secretary Livestock Capt (R) Saqib Zafar. Director General PITB briefed the session about different modules of the system. In his statement, Secretary Livestock, stated that existing virtual governance system will be revamped & enabled online and all the upgraded modules like Human Resource will be restructured maintaining data quality. He directed the concerned departments to prepare and publish HR module in the first phase. Saqib Zafar directed the PITB officials to compile data of all the stakeholders of Livestock. He said that efficient service delivery is the top most priority of department for which this system will serve as an online monitoring tool. Additional Secretaries, PITB officials and other concerned officers were also present at the meeting.













