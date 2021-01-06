LHC rejects plea seeking increase in chicken egg price

The Lahore Court High (LHC) on Tuesday turned down a plea seeking an increase in price of chicken egg. Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore Court High issued notices to the Lahore deputy commissioner and Punjab government to submit their comments on petitions filed by the owners of poultry farms seeking permission to increase prices of eggs. “Do you want the poor not to be able to afford eggs in the winter season?” the judge asked. Eggs are food of the poor, the judge remarked, adding they are already being sold at higher rates. It is up to the government to fix prices of essential commodities, the court noted and directed the government to ensure that essential items are available at lower rates in the province.













