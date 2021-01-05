SC orders to recover money for reconstruction of demolished temple from Maulvi Sharif

Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has ordered to start reconstruction of Hindu temple that was set ablaze by mob in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district within two weeks.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard a suo motu case pertaining to the demolishing of a Hindu saint’s shrine in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack happened after members of the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate the building. According to witnesses, the mob was led by a local cleric and supporters of a religious political party.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri called the attack “a conspiracy against sectarian harmony”. He took to Twitter on Thursday, saying attacks on minorities’ places of worship were not allowed in Islam. “Protection of religious freedom of minorities is our religious, constitutional, moral and national responsibility,” he wrote.

Chief justice remarked that money for the renovation of the temple should be taken from Molvi Shareef.

Meanwhile, the CJP said that ETPB employees are doing business on the land of temple.

On the other hand, Ramesh Kumar told that over 300 to 400 pilgrims pay visit to this temple which was also tried to be demolished in 1997. The Hindu council had paid money for the renovation after refusal from ETPB, he stated.