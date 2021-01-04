EFU Life receives SAFA Award

EFU Life Assurance Limited, leading life insurance provider in the country, has been honored with ‘Certificate of Merit’ for Best Presented Annual Report 2019 in the category of ‘Insurance Sector’ by South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). The awards ceremony was recently held Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23rd December, 2020. The awards were conferred on the basis of improvement in transparency, accountability & governance pertaining to annual reports of organizations from South Asian countries. Mr. Abbas Hussain, Company Secretary, EFU Life Assurance Ltd. received the award on behalf of the Company.

SAFA was formed in the year 1984 to serve the accountancy profession in the South Asian Region and uphold its eminence in the world of accountancy. SAFA as an IFAC network Partner represents over 3,75,000 accountants having membership of the national chartered accountancy and cost and management accountancy institutions in the South Asian countries namely Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, the organization’s Annual Report of 2019, ‘The Art of Evolution’ received the Best Corporate Report (BCR) Award in the Insurance category by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan ( CMAP).