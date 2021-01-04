10 gm gold price jumps to Rs 99,500 with Rs 1,500 gain

GOLD orgGold powered to the highest level in almost two months as 10 grams yellow metal price in the country on Monday increased to Rs 99,500 after gaining Rs 1,500. A weaker dollar jacked the gold price up, building on the biggest annual advance in a decade. The price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs 98,000 on Friday last. Meanwhile, gold price in the international spot market went up as the US dollar index slumped to two-and-a-half-year low. Gold was available at $1,941.10 an ounce at 1545 hours GMT after gaining $42.10 an ounce in its value as compared to its value on Friday last.













