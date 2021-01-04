Dollar strengthens by 15 paisas to near Rs 160

Pakistani rupee was weakened by 15 paisas (-0.09 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank on Monday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs 159.83 and closed at Rs 159.98. The local currency gained Re0.49 against the US dollar during the last week. Currency dealers said that the rupee was under pressure because of high demand of the foreign currency for import and corporate payments. The market was opened after three days due to bank holiday on January 1 and the two weekly holidays. The dealers said that the market also witnessed supply of the dollar in the shape of export receipts and workers’ remittances, which supported the rupee from significant fall. They said that the market remained optimistic about improvement in rupee value in coming days due to improved inflows of export receipts.













