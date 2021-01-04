OPPO to launch Reno5 in Pakistan setting the stage to picture life together

Global smartphone brand, OPPO, has been a pioneer in the smartphone sector. The brand is constantly bringing state-of-the-art innovations to its latest phones. OPPO is set to introducethelatest addition to the OPPO Reno Series, the Reno5, to the Pakistani market.

The very first Reno phone was released in mid-2019, to empower smartphone photography among the young generation. From then on, OPPO brought numerous improvements to this series and released powerful phones in the last two years. Each new successor tops the camera qualities of the previous ones adapting to the changing needs of the fast-paced youth. Based on the concept of enabling youth to become champions in their life, the Reno series allows them to stand out while connecting them to their loved ones.

Equipped with ground-breaking camera technology, innovative design, and top-notch performance, the new OPPO Reno5 will ensure an enhanced smartphone experience for users. The phone boasts a powerful camera set up offering immense versatility to the young smartphone photography and videography enthusiasts to perfectly capture the most detailed and stunning visuals with optimized features.

The OPPO Reno5 will fashion a futuristic yet elegant gradient design referred to as the Reno Glow effect. The innovative sparkling and matte finish will feature a colour-changing effect that exhibits different colours at different viewing angles, resulting in an eye-catching first impression.

The brand takes great pride in its IoT bringing together devices that complement its smartphones allowing users to have an integrated experience with high-quality products.

The launch is set for 11thJanuary 2021 where the brand will be unveiling the exciting features to its audience. The overall performance with the trendy design will entice the smartphone enthusiasts of Pakistan.