A Breath of Fresh Air: The CEO who’s expected to revolutionize SNGPL with his global managerial experiences

Recently the news of appointment of Sui Northern Gs Pipelines (SNGPL) Managing Director made waves as the Company got MD from the corporate sector hence the appointment of Ali J Hamdani came as a big surprise for all those familiar with the oil and gas sector in Pakistan. Unlike in most of the cases, this was a pleasant surprise as the newly appointed MD has rich experience in managing mega projects at well known global organizations. Mr. Hamdani is said to be a visionary executive and transformational leader with foresight and imagination with 30 years experience. He has an impressive history of surpassing ambitious business goals, and creating revolutionary technical and industrial solutions that appeal to companies from all industries. He has a proven record of positioning organizations for success, spurring billion-dollar sales growth, leading global initiatives, and demonstrating a profound dedication to client satisfaction. In addition, he has a robust personal/professional network of contacts through multinational energy and industrial firms.

Ali J. Hamdani headed the Middle East Region, sat on the Board of Directors, and served as Managing Director at Linde Healthcare Middle East LLC, a subsidiary of The Linde Group globally.

For the preceding 21 years, Ali J. Hamdani ascended the ranks at Siemens AG, ultimately holding the roles of CEO, Managing Director, and Board Member of operations in Karachi, Pakistan.Building the new oil and gas headquarters in Abu Dhabi from the ground up, Ali Hamdani led Siemens AG’s first attempt to move their headquarters out of Germany.

For Siemens Saudi Arabia, Ali J. Hamdani built a technology center to share best practices, optimize global competitiveness, and open new project opportunities. This led to winning the company’s first major order for INDX software. He directed and supported another $1 billion order after winning the largest steel project with the Hadeed for Steel Rolling and Direct Reduction Plant for Siemens Voest Alpine Austria. In addition, he improved automation technologies for the Saudi Aramco East West Pipeline and implemented failsafe technologies for 1200 wellhead shutdown systems at Saudi Aramco Oil and Gas Wells.

Mr. Hamdanihas an Executive Master of Business Administration from Babson College, and an Electrical/Electronic Engineering Degree from the University of Engineering and Technology. He is said to be fluent at German and Arabic languages as well. CEOs with such exceptional skills are rarely found in Public Sector Enterprises hence this welcoming move is expected to heal the longstanding financial wounds of the country’s largest gas utility company.