Abdullah Muzaffar’s ‘Khabraan’ is this winter’s love ballad

A melodious tune, expressive Punjabi lyrics, Burj Al Arab in the background and a bunch of gorgeous people dancing without a care in the world; Abdullah Muzaffar’s Khabraan has a lot going for it.

From the start of the song, it catches your attention and retains it till the very end. You will end up playing it on a loop for days.

Abdullah Muzaffar is certainly in top form with Khabraan. It showcases his vocal prowess beautifully. You will fell in love with the song instantly. A lot of this effect is down to Abdullah Muzaffar’s soulful and expressive voice. It’s neither too mellow nor it is overbearing; something a lot of singers struggle with. But Abdullah Muzaffar has done a masterful job with this one.

The lyrics by Saji Ali are equally impressive. While the song has an upbeat and funky feel, the lyrics give it a different meaning. You can feel the love and admiration he feels for her in every verse. In his unique way he is professing his love for her.

This isn’t demand. Rather it is a heartfelt request. This isn’t an ultimatum but an appeal. He has already surrendered to her beauty. He explains why she is important to her and how hollow his life will be without her. Now he is hoping, praying and pleading her to be a part of his life. A part of his life for eternity. As he cannot function in life without her. The politeness of request is what makes it tender and honestly overwhelming. Will any one be able to say no, if asked in this amazing way.

The lyrics by Saji Ali are equally impressive. While the song has an upbeat and funky feel, the lyrics give it a different meaning. You can feel the love and admiration he feels for her in every verse. In his unique way he is professing his love for her

The more you listen to the song, the more you realize the different nuances it has. It will certainly bring a smile on your face and some nostalgic memories. Memories of your own relationship and past courtships. Or maybe you can take inspiration from it. We all need to find ways to communicate with that one special person, don’t we?

On the flipside, the music is face paced and energetic. It blends well with the powerful vocals of Abdullah Muzaffar. Putting it together, makes for a fun and engaging song. One which you can listen to while driving alone at night, lost in your thoughts or dance to it at a party. You cannot say the same for many other songs. It works in both scenarios wonderfully well.

As for the video, we get to see a lot of Dubai. Those who have spent time in the emirate would instantly recognize the different landmarks. It’s a fun little game you can play. While it is stunning to look at, they remain very much in the backdrop and are in no way a distraction. Rather the fabulous models and Abdullah Muzaffar remain the focus. The video certainly matches with the overall feel of the song. It’s hip and thoroughly entertaining when looked at as a package.

There is a lot of content floating on social media and it is hard to stand out for any artist. Abdullah Muzaffar’s track will certainly garner a lot of attention as its quality will shine through. Especially, if you enjoy your Punjabi music, it will be a terrific addition on your playlist.