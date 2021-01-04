Rooh Naqvi is one of the fastest growing YouTubers of Pakistan

Meet Rooh Naqvi – one of the fastest growing YouTubers in Pakistan. As a content creator, Rooh hopes to invoke some positive sentiments among people through his content.

Introduce yourself to our readers.

My name is Rooh Naqvi. I am a Pakistani who moved to Canada at a young age. I create YouTube videos with the sole purpose of making my viewers smile, and allowing them to forget about their troubles for a few minutes. Education wise, I am an Information Technology graduate from Ryerson University, Canada.

What kind of content do you create and how is it helping people?

I provide people with a wholesome experience through my content. My videos generally touch multiple aspects of content creation. These include factual knowledge, comedy and cinematography. When you are a content creator, you have a moral obligation to help people and your targeted audience. We live in very unpredictable times so it is important to not lose hope or let depression or sadness take over you. If my content is able to bring a smile on someone’s face, that is all I need!

Has your family been supportive of your decision to produce content for YouTube?

I have a very strong support system. My family has always encouraged me to follow my dreams within the bounds of my moral compass. My family has supported me through all my crazy experiences and allowed me to travel the world at a young age. We sit down together and watch the videos I make. You can say it is like a family activity at this point.

What does your YouTube channel achieve that others haven’t already?

One of the key aspects my YouTube channel achieves are experiences of different places that people may want to visit in their lifetime. Many people look at the world through the lens of my camera and feel as though they are with me on a journey. I combine multiple styles of video creation, which gives the audience a unique experience.

How do you hope to inspire change in Pakistan and around the world with your content?

I want to inspire change among youngsters in Pakistan. It is very important to dream what you believe in. Many times we are bound by others’ aspirations that we fail to dream ourselves. I want people everywhere to feel that they are capable of doing multiple things.

How is YouTube helping young, aspiring content creators?

In retrospect, it was much harder to get content across to a targeted audience. Technological advancements followed and multinational companies like Google launched platforms such as YouTube to help people build their own unique following. The YouTube algorithm caters to every individual differently. If you are a lifestyle content creator, YouTube would target an audience interested in that subject. The algorithm is very precise and individualized.

What new gigs are you planning right now?

I am constantly thinking of ideas for newer, better content creation. Currently, I am working on a script for a short film that would explain key characteristics of the new generation that elders fail to realize. I believe it is important to talk about the generation gaps that come with each decade. I also have other things on my mind that the viewers would have to wait for. I can’t give away everything!

What else do you do apart from producing content for YouTube?

I recently graduated from Ryerson University. I am a huge computer geek, which is why I spent four years studying Information Technology. I personally feel it is important to not put all your eggs in one basket. You should always be able to branch out in different career paths. Though I have a degree, I would still like to give my hundred percent to content creation.

What are some of your hobbies?

Where do I begin? My hobbies are travelling the world and experiencing different cultures. I believe it is very important to be technical when you are creating content. Sitting in front of the computer and constantly researching allows me to stay up-to-date with new trends. I also love cars and enjoy customizing them. It is an interest that builds over time and has enabled me to express my creativity in a physical form.

Rooh, something you would like to say to our readers?

Thank you so much for taking out time and getting to know me. It has been a pleasure talking about my life experiences through Daily Times. If you guys want to know more about me, you can follow my Instagram and YouTube here: RoohNaqvi.

The writer is a model and an actor. He can be reached at [email protected] and Tweets at @HaiderRifaat