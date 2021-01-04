Indian restaurant named after lead character of Turkish series

A Muslim hardcore fan in India’s Hyderabad has named his restaurant after the lead character of Turkish series ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul.’

According to details, the owner, Javid Khan, has adorned his restaurant “Ertugrul Mandi” with the pictures and banners of characters of the series.

The restaurant does not serve any Turkish cuisine as of yet

Javid Khan told that the locals of Hyderabad follow the series religiously, and the area is often frequented by Arab tourists.

