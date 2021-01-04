Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani meets with road accident

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani met with a car accident while he was on his way from Mumbai to Jaisalmer.

The actor, who was travelling along with a bunch of friends for a work-cum-fun trip, to Jaisalmer, met with the accident shortly before the New Year.

He confirmed the incident to Jaipur Times and stated that he is safe and doing fine. He said the SUV in which they were travelling got totalled in the mishap.

Nishant’s Instagram story read as “Waheguru! So this is how I entered the new year 2021. No one got hurt except the vehicle we were in which got completely totalled. What matters most is that everyone is safe.”

Narrating the incident to Jaipur Times, he said that he was travelling to Jaisalmer when his car was hit by another car coming from the wrong side. “The road was quite steep and to save us, I went off the road but in vain. I shifted towards the left but this car rammed into mine. Thankfully, only the car got damaged and all of us were saved without any scratch. Surprisingly, the guy who rammed into our car immediately fled from the spot. Later, we somehow managed to reach our hotel,” he told the publication.

He stated that he did not receive any injuries in the accident and it was only the car which got totally damaged. A crane was called to lift the car from the accident site,

