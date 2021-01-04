Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and the rest of the world are set to observe the Right to Self-Determination Day today with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian clutches with full vigour till the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination through implementation of the UN resolutions.

The day is observed every year by Kashmiris to invite the attention of the international community and the United Nations towards the early grant of right to self-determination to Kashmir through implementation of the historic resolutions on Kashmir passed on this day (January 5) in 1949 by the Security Council of the UNO.

Adequate preparations have been made in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to observe the day, to be followed by public rallies. Besides, special gatherings and processions will be arranged in all 10 district headquarters of the liberated territory as the hallmark of the day.

The special meetings would highlight the importance of early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people – which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last seven decades.

This year the right of self determination day is being observed when India, by openly violating and denying all international norms and commitments, abrogated the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution since here

August 5, 2019 sinister act by turning entire Indian-held Kashmir valley in to world’s largest prison through imprisoning entire innocent population in the bleeding valley into their houses and imposing indefinite curfew and information blockade since above bleak day of the history of the disputed Himalayan state.

In Mirpur, another ceremony will be held under the auspices of AJK chapter of Jammu Kashmir Commission for Human Rights at a local hotel Tuesday morning, said Malik Aslam, Chairman of the JKCHR’s AJK chapter.

He said that the ceremony titled “UN Resolutions and International Law: the Legitimate Foundation of Kashmir Dispute – A Way Forward” will be attended and addressed by the intellect class, including eminent icons representing various classes of the local civil society, highlighting the significance of early implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir to ensure grant of early right of self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir under the spirit of the international norms and commitments, he added.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the global community cannot shy away from its responsibility towards the oppressed people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

On 5th January 1949, the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the resolution that guaranteed a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people realize their right to self-determination, the president said in a message on the occasion of Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day.

Dr Alvi reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support for the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir till the realisation of their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The right to self-determination is a vital component of human dignity. Negation of this right is the negation of human freedom, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and UN Human Rights Covenants. India is the biggest violator of this inalienable human right,” the president said and stressed that the United Nations must honour its commitment, which was made 72 years ago.