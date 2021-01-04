Shehbaz inquires about his brother’s health

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif telephoned his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif, during his appearance before the court in connection with the money laundering case, also contacted his other family members. Shehbaz Sharif inquired about health conditions of his elder brother, while Nawaz Sharif asked his younger brother about his back pain. They also discussed the overall political situation of the country.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Sharif also telephoned his son Salman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz.

Besides that, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president also had a meeting with Khawaja Saad Rafique in the court premises.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday warned of “other decisions” if the PTI regime did not agree to leave “with dignity” by January 31 – the deadline set by the opposition-led anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) banner.

A long march will definitely be held, Maryam Nawaz said, adding that its date will be announced depending on the people’s convenience and weather. She said the PDM definitely had a plan for the long march, which “will be held for sure”.

The PML-N leader said that opposition lawmakers will resign from assemblies as well, adding that if the PTI government did not agree to leave with dignity by January 31, then the masses will make “other decisions”.

Speaking of the PDM rally in Bahawalpur a day prior, she said people broke the record in terms of attendance at the event. They “surprised me”, she wrote on Twitter.

“Those here [in Bahawalpur] were saying such a large number of people had never come out here before yesterday. That is why I said yesterday ‘Punjab has woken up’,” she said.

With regard to the “reprehensible” Machh massacre, Maryam Nawaz said the incident of “sectarian terrorism speaks volumes about the heartlessness, indifference, and incompetence of the federal and provincial governments”.