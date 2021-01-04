Number of Covid-19 cases decreases: Dr Faisal

695784_3010860_faisal-sultan_akhbarSpecial Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the country was witnessing downward trend in reporting fresh corona cases in the second wave mainly due to timely decision of closure of educational institutions.

In a media briefing, Dr Faisal said that strict preventive measures were adopted to avoid further spread of coronavirus in the country related with the closure of educational institutions besides fully implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). He said that all concerned federal and provincial and public and private institutions were playing remarkable role under NCOC against the disease.

Dr Faisal acknowledged the role of frontline health workers including doctors and nurses. He said that all possible measures will be adopted to control Covid-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

He said that strategies are made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect. He added several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of Covid-19 in the country.

Meanwhile; Total active Covid-19 cases across the country on Monday reached 35,722 with 1,895 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,797 corona patients recovered during the last 24 hours.