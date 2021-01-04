Firdous asks Fazl to avoid controversial statements against institutions

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan Democratic movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should refrain from making controversial statements against the state institutions.

Talking to the media after attending the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders regarding by-polls at Daska on Monday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should feel ashamed standing by the side of Maryam Nawaz because he is against the rule by a woman.

“Maulana is doing politics in the name of religion just for his personal interests and has nothing to do either with democracy or Islam. Maryam Nawaz couldn’t answer about abusing the rights of the people of South Punjab despite PML-N’s rule for 10 years,” she said.

Dr Firdous said that Maulana is trying to create instability in the country with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at one side and Maryam Nawaz at the other side. She said that Maulana’s focus is more on politics in Islamabad rather than Islam and he has been badly exposed for it. She said the people of Bahawalpur have buried the narrative of PDM and the politics of PDM is over.

The special assistant said that there is no difference between the narrative of PDM and India and former interior minister Rehman Malik had exposed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). She said that India wants to destabilise Pakistan and create unrest in the country but the Pakistan army exposed (New Delhi) by disclosing that India is propagating against Pakistan through 750 fake social media and instagram accounts.

She said PDM’s immature leaders are carrying forward the Indian mission to defame Pakistan and appeasing Indian Prime Minister Modi with their statements. She said that PTI has started election campaign for by-polls in NA-75 Daska and the announcement of Aslam Gujjar to join PTI is a setback for the PML-N.