PTI has given a new identity to southern Punjab: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government has given a new identity to southern Punjab by taking concrete measures, including the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat in Multan and Bahawalpur to facilitate the locals.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM regretted that the funds meant for southern Punjab were spent on other districts in the past. The past governments re-appropriated the funds allocated for southern Punjab to other projects while the people continued to mire in the quagmire of poverty, he deplored, and added that the past rulers deceived the people of southern Punjab in the name of development.

The CM lamented the past governments deceived the people through their political jugglery and used the demand for southern Punjab province for political benefits. However, the incumbent government has ring-fenced the development budget of southern Punjab to avoid the past practice, he stated. The PTI government is giving the rights back to southern Punjab and ensured that allocated funds are aptly utilized for the welfare of the masses, he said. A journey of real development is accelerated in backward areas of southern Punjab, he held and deplored that the rejected cabal is point-scoring for the sake of political mileage. All such elements will be unsuccessful and the government will develop the backward areas of southern Punjab, he confirmed.

The CM maintained that a new era of development has been started in southern Punjab and the public mandate will be fully honoured. It is sanguine that the PTI government has started a number of mega projects in southern Punjab and no compromise will be made on the quality of the development work, he asserted.

The chief minister further stated that wicked enemy is trying to destabilise Pakistan adding that PDM is also attempting to spread chaos. It is regrettable that the opposition has set aside the national interest as its inherent agenda is contrary to the national interests. The prevalent situation requires national unity and those involved in the politics of chaos should realise facts as there is no room for the politics of anarchy in the country, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, Buzdar has sought a report from Multan RPO about the death of a child due to torture in Vehari and directed strict legal action against the arrested accused. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured of the provision of justice.

Buzdar also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Prince Khalid Bin Faisal, a grandchild of founder of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the Saudi royal family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Buzdar also expressed sorrow over the death of columnist Rauf Tahir. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.