Impact of viral marketing on social media

Everything is marketing. Every organization, business, politician and average person that goes out into the world every day markets themselves with their clothes, words, personality etc. But for businesses, the marketing aspect has dramatically changed, and for the better. Traditional media has had its share reduced by its social counterpart and it has made the entire process much more widespread and customizable. Marketing has also become increasingly popular with people showcasing a joy for watching and experiencing creative advertisements and marketing techniques rather than just skipping them as they interrupt their favorite television shows. Today, a good marketing campaign is one that does not even feel like it is persuading you to buy something but one that showcases the product or brand in such a magnificent light that it leaves an imprint on your mind, affecting your future purchasing decisions. But a really good marketing campaign is one that goes Viral.

Viral marketing is when a campaign is so good and in tune with modern day pop culture that it starts trending on its own on behalf of the consumer rather than the effort of the brand. It could be a catchy hashtag, a celebrity endorsement or especially a brilliant and creative video advertisement that becomes the epitome of what marketing of that time period should be like. The only negative aspect of this form of marketing is that there is no true formulae for its success as a viral trend can only be initiated naturally though sheer luck.

An excellent example of viral marketing on social media is how challenges are created that are quickly undertaken by social media users who then dare others to try the challenge as well. The ALS ice bucket challenge created worldwide awareness and raised millions of funds. But that is a big example, hundreds of tweets, hashtags and videos become viral on a constant basis by simple catching enough attention and a little bit of luck.

Restaurants have been benefitting from this extremely well by posting short clips of eye-catching food that entices everyone to capture and display it on their social media or suffer from snide comments from their friends. Companies create online contests with prizes too good to pass up, brands try to create a movement through consumer engagement such as dance videos while others simply use timing and relevancy. But the true crux of viral marketing is creating a trend so immensely popular that a person feels left out if they do not partake in it. They just have to visit that restaurant and check in on their Facebook page, they must buy that specific piece of clothing or accessory and highlight it on their Instagram and others just simply want to utilize a hashtag in their post or tweet to showcase how in touch they are with the world.

Viral marketing has impacted social media to the fullest extent such that it is the ultimate goal that any brand or business wishes to achieve. It is today, the most proven way to drive sales and revenue in the quickest and least time-consuming manner possible.