Govt achieved major political, economic successes in 2020: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing Central Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkwa Neelum Khan Toru said that 2020 was a difficult year for the whole world but the PTI government still managed to end it on a high note with respect to economic, political and national progress. She went on to say that the new year will bring successes for Pakistan and will bring us closer to the realization of long sought dream of becoming the Tiger of Asia. Appreciating the indicatives of Prime Minister Imran to mold Pakistan into a welfare state, she praised the vision of prime minister whose initiatives of Ehsaas Program and Sehat Card scheme are facilitating the poor and needy. Moreover, regarding new year resolutions, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan looks forward to bring all citizens of Pakistan under universal health coverage in 2021. A project which is already under process in KP and will soon be initiated in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan. She said other than that, PTI government will inaugrate the landmark project of ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soyay’ (No One Should Sleep Hungry).













