IG Punjab orders action against land grabbers

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that supervisory officers should play the role of ideal commanders to maintain the writ of state in the society and not only the best performance should be taken from the subordinate officers and personnel to eradicate criminal elements but also become the hands and arms of the oppressed citizens and bring the oppressors and thugs to justice. He further said that CCPO Lahore has to ensure professional performance keeping in view the role of the father as well as the commander while oppressors should be taken behind the bars by becoming the shield of the oppressed being a first priority of the police force.

He further said that non-discriminatory actions against thugs and land mafia who grab the property of overseas Pakistanis, widows and orphans are the need of the hour and therefore non-discriminatory actions against the land mafia should be taken under zero tolerance. He further said that 2021 free registration of crime must be ensured as well as crime prevention can be ensured by improving the workout rate of cases. He further said that punishing the notorious bullies in the city should be the top priority of the police force and in this regard all possible steps should be taken to re-compile the lists of rascals and get them arrested. He further said that the overall performance of the police could be improved by improving the performance of the investigation. Therefore, in addition to the deployment of best officers in the field of investigation, maximum resources should be provided to bind the criminal elements and get rid of the oppression and abuse of professional criminals.

He further said that good manners, positive attitude and people friendly policing are of utmost importance to the citizens so under the open door policy all officers should ensure easy access of citizens to their offices so that they can get immediate relief and their work can be done easily without any recommendation or favour. He further said that the good deeds of the police should be publicized through good relations with the media representatives so that the positive image of the police as an institution could be strengthened before the public. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting with the supervisory officers of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office here today. During the meeting, IG Punjab issued orders for protection of life and property of the people and further improvement in professional matters.

Instructing CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the IG Punjab said that the process of encouragement and accountability of the force should be carried out first under the policy of retribution and then the process of transfer and posting of the force should be completed under the rules and regulations in transparent way. He further said that all the supervisory officers should perform their duties with utmost diligence, sincerity and professionalism to improve the delivery of public service so that the police relations with the people could be improved and strengthened.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while talking said that Lahore Police will perform its best by following the instructions given by IG Punjab and will spare no effort in serving the citizens. He added that full use of modern information technology and forensic science shall be ensured to eradicate crime from the city and further improve public service delivery for ensuring the rule of law in the society in accordance with smart and community policing. He added that , “Special teams are being formed to track down drug dealers, street criminals and criminals involved in serious crimes and I myself will monitor their performance on a daily basis while cracking down on the vicious thugs of the society,” process of preparation of lists of names of notorious criminals in society is underway. The meeting was attended by DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Investigation Sharaq Jamal and all SPs and DSPs of Lahore.