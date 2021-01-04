Meeting mulls anti-encroachment drive in Karachi

A coordination meeting was held at PCIC office which was chaired by Commissioner Karachi. Relevant officers from civil administration and army participated in the meeting. The meeting decided that soft anti-encroachment drive will start in Mehmoodabad Nullah in which debris and waste materials will be removed just to prepare people for houses removal. A one-week notice and advertisement in newspapers will be given to people to shift from their houses otherwise their utilities like electricity and gas connections will be cut. The meeting decided that the affected people will be given compensation money of Rs 15,000 per month. Total houses are around 56 and the amount will be given each month till they are given own houses in Naya Pakistan Project. It was also decided that police will take the lead role backed by Rangers to support anti-encroachment drive and the whole area will be cordoned off before the operation.













