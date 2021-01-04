Construction of Pakistan’s third and biggest Shaukat Khanum Hospital Karachi is underway

Construction work at Shaukat khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre Karachi is underway at full pace and this will be the third and largest Shaukat Khanum hospital of Pakistan. Project is expected to be commissioned in three years, at the total estimated cost of Rs. 13 billion. For this noble cause a nationwide fund raising campaign has been started by hospital’s officials.

During a media briefing Acting Chief Executive Officer of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres (SKMCH&RC) in Pakistan, Dr. Muhammed Aasim Yusuf shared the latest updates on the status of this project. He said “there are over a hundred and fifty thousand new cancer cases in Pakistan each year. The huge number of new cancer patients means that we are able to serve only a proportion of those suffering from cancer in Pakistan. The treatment of cancer is often a long and arduous process, with many patients having to make repeated, and expensive, trips over long distances in order to seek treatment and during this period they have to face some serious emotional, social and financial issues. Successful completion of treatment is followed by several years of further visits for follow-up. It is for this reason that our second hospital was constructed in Peshawar, and this is why we have now turned to Karachi, where construction of the third SKMCH&RC will hugely enhance the country’s capacity to treat cancer and provide access to cancer care for ever-increasing numbers of patients. The hospital in Karachi will be the largest cancer centre in Pakistan, with state-of-the-art cancer diagnosis and treatment facilities available under one roof. SKMCH&RC, Karachi, will serve all of Sindh, as well as Southern Baluchistan, and will help to bring cancer care closer to our patients.”

The new Hospital will be located in DHA City, on twenty acres of land. It will be commissioned in three years, at the total estimated cost of Rs. 13 billion as a fully-functional cancer hospital, with all clinical disciplines in place, and equipped with the latest technology, including state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities as well as the latest in treatment planning and delivery systems. SKMCH&RC in Karachi, at one million square feet of constructed area, is twice the size of the hospital in Lahore, and will have forty-seven outpatient examination rooms, a sixty-nine bed chemotherapy facility, three hundred inpatient beds, sixteen operation theatres, and twenty-four intensive care beds.

“Karachi hospital will not only equip with CT, MRI and PET-CT scanners, but also with a state-of-the-art PET-MR system. This new form of hybrid imaging technology, a first for Pakistan, allows diagnosis that is more accurate, with the greater safety and convenience of two scans in one. Dr. Aasim Yusuf said that, “we are committed on bringing the best possible cancer diagnosis and treatment facilities to the underprivileged people of Sindh and adjoining areas and this commitment to remaining at the cutting edge of technology will help ensure that we continue to enhance our capacity to treat cancer patients for the entire region”.

Two decades ago, SKMCH&RC in Lahore emerged as the ray of hope to safe thousands of precious lives and now construction of third Cancer Hospital is underway. Just as our donors stood by us during the construction of the first hospital in Lahore and the second one in Peshawar, we hope that our generous well-wishers will once again donate generously for the third hospital in Karachi. We invite you to pledge a regular gift of hope in 2021 and to enable the growing network of the Shaukat Khanum Healthcare System to one day eliminate the scourge of cancer from the face of our nation. This is “Sadiqa-e-Jariah”. For the construction of SKMCH&RC in Karachi you can make donation of bricks every month. You can also create a lasting legacy of hope by sponsoring a room/area in your name or in your loved one’s name or by becoming a Founding Donor. For further information please call us at helpline 0800 11 555 or send an email at [email protected]

